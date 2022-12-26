Two Tillamook residents filed separate suits with the county on December 19, contesting the results of the November elections in City Council Wards Two and Five, alleging that voters received ballots for the wrong wards.
Should the claims be sustained, the election results could be set aside with a special election ordered to determine a new outcome.
The contested results in Ward 2 showed incumbent Rebekah Hopkins defeating challenger Paige Folkema by a tally of 107 votes to 83. In Ward 5, results showed incumbent Dean Crist losing to challenger Nick Torres by two votes, 128-126.
Sara Spellman O’Neill, who resides in the fifth ward, and Sarah Dentel, who lives in the second, brought the action in county court after receiving ballots for the wrong wards.
They are represented by attorney Ross Day, who said that his clients are not filing the suits in favor of a specific candidate, but out of concern that the election was not properly conducted.
Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neill said that her office was working with the county’s attorney and the secretary of state’s office to determine the appropriate next steps, but that she could not comment further.
However, in November, O’Neill told the Herald that her office had been alerted to at least one two-voter household in Ward 5 that had received ballots for another ward’s race.
Now, there is a ten-day period that will end on January 6, for other concerned parties to come forward to the court.
After that, a hearing date for the cases will be set with one each in front of Judge Jonathan Hill and Judge Mari Garic Trevino.
The judges will be tasked with determining whether an error was made in the administration of the election and, if an error was made, whether that error had an effect on the outcome of the election. If so, they could order a new election.
The Herald was unable to confirm who would occupy the contested seats in January before the long holiday weekend but will update the story as more information becomes available.
A hearing date will be set following the ten day public comment period.
