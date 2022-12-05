Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neil submitted certified election results for the 2022 election on December 1, with most results from the county matching those reported earlier.
In the City of Tillamook, Nick Torres pulled ahead of Dean Crist by two votes, 128 to 126, in the race for the fifth council ward after earlier results had shown a dead heat in the race.
Crist has until December 19 to challenge the results of the election but will incur the expense of the recount should he choose to do so.
The certified count revealed that Greg Sweeney and Christopher Kruebbe both received four write-in votes for an open seat on Bay City’s city council.
Following a recount to confirm the tie, a drawing of the lots will be triggered. The drawing between Sweeney and Kruebbe will take place on December 9 at 9:30 a.m. at the county clerk’s office and consist of the two drawing playing cards from a deck.
The winner of the draw will then decide whether to accept their write-in victory, as will Anthony Boatman who received six write-in votes in the same race.
If either Boatman or the winner of the draw declines, it will fall to Bay City’s government to select a councilor to fill that vacancy.
O’Neil said that a two-voter household that should have voted in the Tillamook’s fifth council ward race had erroneously had the race left off its ballots. However, the oversight was only brought to O’Neil’s attention two weeks after the election, and she had no way to address the problem.
Other results from the county that were certified by O’Neil on December 1, matched those reported in the weeks following the election, with a final vote total of 14,741, representing a 69.55% turnout.
Rockaway Beach, Nehalem and Manzanita will be welcoming new mayors, with Charles McNeilly defeating incumbent Sue Wilson in Rockaway Beach, Phil Chick beating out Lydia O’Connor to fill the position being vacated by Bill Dillard in Nehalem and Deb Simmons replacing the departing Mike Scott in Manzanita after running unopposed.
“I believe we need a deeper transparency in our city government, increased information sharing and a deeper, more consistent response to residents’ concerns,” McNeilly said while campaigning.
McNeilly brings a background working in electric utilities and banking to the position and campaigned on a platform of better managing and benefiting from short term rentals.
Wilson congratulated McNeilly at a city council meeting the day after the election, and thanked residents for their support during her time serving the city.
Nehalem Mayor-elect Phil Chick has a background in water utility management and ran for mayor on a platform of water quality and fiscal responsibility.
“I am committed to see that the city fully explores diverse funding opportunities, while financing improvements through city means other than debt,” Chick said.
In Garibaldi, Mayor Tim Hall held off a challenge from former Mayor Judy Riggs to retain office.
“We have an undisputed record of achievements,” Hall said while running for mayor.
He cited well-resourced fire and sheriff’s personnel, well-maintained utilities and a forthcoming Oregon Department of Transportation project upgrading Highway 101 through the city as signal accomplishments of his first term in office.
Tillamook Mayor Aaron Burris and Bay City Mayor David McCall ran unopposed for reelection.
The measure to incorporate the community of Oceanside as a city failed by an almost twenty-point margin. The measure to increase the gas tax in the City of Tillamook was rejected by voters as well, with 60% opposing.
Psilocybin related businesses will temporarily be banned from the cities of Tillamook and Nehalem as well as unincorporated Tillamook County, while voters in Wheeler appear set to welcome the businesses by a margin of 123 votes to 113.
In the Second Council Ward Rebecca Hopkins held off a challenge to retain her seat.
Garibaldi’s City Council will be welcoming two new members after Linda Bade and Norman “Bud” Shattuck garnered the highest vote totals for two at-large openings.
In Rockaway Beach, Terry Walhood will yield her seat to Cindy Kay Gregory, after losing a reelection bid.
Wheeler voters chose Karen Matthews, Deanne Ragnell and Dave Bell as at-large councilors to serve four-year terms.
Nehalem residents will be represented by Hillary Howell, Sandi Huntley and Dave Cram in positions one, two and three on the city council, respectively.
In Manzanita Brad Mayerle and Linda Kozlowski were elected to the council, edging out Mark Kuestner by less than two dozen votes for the two available, at-large openings.
The final unofficial tally also included updated results on statewide races.
After polling somewhat well in early returns, Democratic Governor-elect Tina Kotek, ended up with just over 36% of the vote in Tillamook County.
Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, received 45% of votes cast in the county, while independent candidate Betsy Johnson garnered nearly 18%, more than double the percentage of voters who supporter her statewide.
Democrat Suzanne Bonamici will represent Tillamook in the House of Representatives thanks to redistricting starting in January. Bonamici beat Republican challenger Christopher Mann by more than 35 percentage points to retain her seat, although Tillamook County preferred Mann by a three-point margin.
Incumbent Democratic Senator Ron Wyden also easily won reelection to Washington, beating Republican Jo Rae Perkins by 16-percentage points.
Democrats retained control of both houses of the Oregon state legislature in Salem, but Tillamook will be represented by two Republicans.
Suzanne Weber will be the new State Senator for the 16th District representing Tillamook, after defeating Democrat Melissa Busch. Weber was previously Tillamook’s State House Representative.
In the race to replace Weber, Republican Cyrus Javadi narrowly edged out Democrat Logan Laity, winning by just over two percentage points.
After trailing on election night, Measure 111 guaranteeing affordable access to healthcare for Oregonians pulled ahead thanks to late voters, winning by just over 1%.
Measure 114 had a similarly tight margin, but will pass, meaning Oregonians will need a permit to carry a handgun in the state and certain high-capacity magazines will be banned.
Measure 112 passed by a much more comfortable, double-digit margin and will remove slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments in the state’s constitution.
The most popular of the proposed measures was Measure 113, which passed with a staggering 68% of the vote. Going forward, it will disqualify Salem legislators who miss more than ten sessions without an excuse from holding office in the next term.
