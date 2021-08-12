The Cedar Butte Fire continues to burn approximately 18 miles east of Tillamook off Hwy 6 near Cedar Butte Road. The fire has grown from 50 to approximately 60 acres; however, the moderate growth is largely within the unit as crews focus efforts on protecting values at risk by keeping the fire within the existing unit and preventing spread into nearby timber. The fire is burning largely in slash in a recent harvest unit on state forestland and does not pose a threat to any structures.
Crews are making good progress lining the fire given today’s hot and dry conditions. Ground crews have continued cutting fire lines, while two Type II helicopters drawing water from the Wilson River and two Fireboss Single Engine Air Tankers drawing water from Hagg Lake provided aerial support to control hot spots. Increasing afternoon winds complicated fire behavior, and caused crews to focus firefighting efforts on the northeast corner of the fire.
At this time, the fire is estimated at 10% containment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The public is advised to avoid Cedar Butte Road, and traveling beyond Cedar Butte junction with Muesial Creek Road.
ODF would like to thank the Washington County Parks Department for their assistance in securing Hagg Lake for aerial operations, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office for maintaining access for fire personnel at the Cedar Butte Road Bridge, and the Port of Tillamook Bay for accommodating firefighting aircraft.
