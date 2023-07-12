Update: According to Fire Chief Reckmann at Cannon Beach Fire Department, they have concluded that the fire was caused by a cigarette butt in the barkdust. There is a lot of smoke damage throughout the building, and Coastal Restoration is currently working on the building.
Previous Coverage:
At 2:22am, Sat. July 8th, there was a report of a commercial structure fire at our Chamber of Commerce and Information Center.
At this time, the building will be closed until further notice. We are in communication with other community organizations on forward steps to recover our building and to ensure it is safe for our staff, community members, local businesses, and guests.
We extend our deepest gratitude to our amazing first responders who quickly and efficiently extinguished the flames. Thank you, Cannon Beach RFPD, Cannon Beach Police Department and Seaside Fire & Rescue.
We will do our very best to uphold our mission of providing community members, businesses, and visitors with fast and accurate information. Thank you in advance for your patience.
To reach out to the Chamber of Commerce & Information Center with any questions contact us at chamber@cannonbeach.org.
Although the building is currently closed, staff are transitioning to working remotely, We are able to reply to phone messages and emails, We will keep you updated as things progress.
