Due to high fire danger, campfires will be prohibited on all Bureau of Land Management lands in northwest Oregon starting Aug. 11 at 12:01 a.m. This restriction includes developed campgrounds. BLM officials are putting these public use restrictions in place due to forecasted hot and dry weather.
“Doing what we can to prevent human-caused fires is very important, especially as we enter the peak of summer when fires can spread quickly,” said Dennis Teitzel, Northwest Oregon District Manager.
Visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquified or bottled fuels and propane firepits with a shut off valve. Otherwise, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited.
During fire season, visitors can operate motorcycles and off-highway vehicles on designated trails in the Shotgun and Upper Nestucca Off-Highway Vehicle Areas when fire danger is low (green) or moderate (blue). When fire danger is high (yellow), the BLM only allows motorcycle and off-highway vehicle riding in these areas between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, operating a motorized vehicle is only allowed on roadways clear of flammable vegetation.
The following activities are also restricted:
- Smoking is only allowed while in vehicles on improved roads, in boats on the water, or at designated areas.
- Using fireworks, exploding targets or tracer ammunition is prohibited.
- Operating a chainsaw is prohibited.
Visitors to BLM-managed lands are also required to carry with them tools to ensure small fires can be put out quickly. These tools include a shovel, axe, and at least one gallon of water or a 2.5 pound fire extinguisher.
Violation of these restrictions can result in a fine up to $100,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year.
For information on fire prevention orders, please visit blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions. Visit the Oregon Department of Forestry for fire danger levels across Oregon.
