Tillamook County Health Department reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Nov. 3, 10 COVID-19 cases for the weekend case count from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, 28 cases for the 7-day case count from Oct. 24 through Oct. 30, and 58 cases for the 14-day case count, from Oct. 17 through Oct. 30.
“Our month to date for the whole month, Oct. 1 through 31, was 126,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “Monthly cases have been decreasing by approximately 50 percent since August.”
Colson said Tillamook County has had 36 confirmed COVID-related deaths, as of Nov. 3. Six of these individuals were fully vaccinated, one had no vaccine record, and 29 were unvaccinated.
“There are two confirmed outbreaks, nine pending investigation, for a total of 11 under monitoring,” Colson said.
Oregon Health Authority confirmed an outbreak, as of Nov. 3, at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 21 cases.
“As we continue to transition out of the surge, the health department recommends that individuals continue to take the following precautions, which is wearing a mask properly over mouth and nose, keeping 6 feet of distance from those not in your immediate household, wash your hands frequently, and make a plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible,” Colson said.
COVID-19 testing is available through the health center at their acute care clinic from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clinic is located at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. Call to make an appointment at 503-842-3900. Adventist Health and Rinehart Clinic also have COVID-19 testing available.
Booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna are recommended for those who were vaccinated with their second shot at least six months ago and are 65 and older, people living in a long-term care facility, people 50-64 with underlying health conditions, and people ages 18-64 with underlying health conditions or who are at a higher risk of exposure, such as teachers, grocery store employees and health care workers.
“For Johnson & Johnson, it is recommended two months after the single shot for people who are 18 years and older,” Colson said. “If individuals who are eligible for a booster, they may receive the same or different COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose, depending on the advice from the health care provider, individual preference, availability, or convenience.”
Pfizer is now approved for use in Oregon for children ages 5-11. Tillamook County has not received the pediatric doses yet, the health department stated via social media Nov. 4. The health department hopes to have it in stock by Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“A third dose is available for those immune-compromised and may not have adequate protective immunity from their first series, either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines,” Colson said. “The third dose is to be administered only for those authorized and is not considered a booster.”
Vaccines for COVID-19, the flu and pneumonia are available at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 1-5 p.m. Wednesdays. These vaccines are walk-in only, no appointment necessary.
