Tillamook County Health Department reported during a community update call with the county Tuesday, Nov. 23, four COVID-19 cases over the weekend from Nov. 19 through Nov. 21 and 25 cases for the 7-day case count from Nov. 14 through Nov. 20.
“Our 14-day case count was 68,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said. “That’s from Nov. 7 through Nov. 20.”
During the month of November from Nov. 1 through Nov. 23, 137 new COVID-19 cases were tracked in Tillamook County.
The county is now at 45 COVID-19 deaths. Three new COVID-related deaths were reported this week. Of the total deaths, 36 individuals were unvaccinated, eight were fully vaccinated and one had no vaccine record.
“We have one confirmed outbreak, 12 pending investigation, for a total of 13 under monitoring,” Colson said.
Oregon Health Authority confirmed an outbreak as of Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Tillamook County Creamery Association with 22 cases.
COVID-19 testing remains available at the health center’s acute care clinic, located at 2111 8th St. in Tillamook. The clinic is open 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and appointments are required. Call 503-842-3900 to schedule an appointment. Rinehart Clinic and Adventist Health also have testing available.
“When it comes to COVID-19, booster shots are available now,” Colson said. “Now that they’ve been approved, boosters are available for all adults 18 and older six months after their completion of the Pfizer of Moderna series and two months after the completion of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.”
Pfizer for youth ages 5-11 are approved and available in Tillamook County. Parental consent is required for anyone 14 years of age and younger. Vaccines are available at the health center’s walk-in clinic, regular health care offices and local pharmacies.
The health center’s walk-in clinic is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Convention Center.
The outdoor mask mandate has ended, although the health department strongly encourages people to wear masks when outdoors in crowded areas and for people who are immune-compromised and people not yet vaccinated. Masks are still required in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
