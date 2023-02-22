Suzanne Bonamici, who now represents Tillamook in the United States House of Representatives, will be hosting a telephone town hall for constituents on Friday, February 24 at 11 a.m.
The congresswoman will open the call with brief remarks and then field questions from members of the public.
To sign up to ask a question visit https://bonamici.house.gov/live by Thursday and visit the same site for a livestream of the telephone town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.