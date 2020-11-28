Emergency personnel from the Oregon State Police, Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Netarts Fire and Rescue, and the United States Coast Guard responded at 2:20 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, to a capsized boat at the mouth of Netarts Bay.
Preliminary investigation revealed that two people, Srun Hong and Lyda Hong, both of Fairview, were crabbing in a small inflatable boat with an electric motor when the boat capsized in heavy surf.
Lyda Hong was recovered in the surf by a US Coast Guard helicopter crew. She was wearing a life jacket and was transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center. She was treated and released.
Srun Hong, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned.
