Tillamook County Sheriff Deputy Ethan Ault responded to a reported assault the morning of Sunday, March 21, in Garibaldi. The suspect was identified as Richard Louis Olivera, of Beaverton.
The sheriff’s office reported Olivera had also stolen the victim's vehicle and fled before deputies arrived. Despite an immediate search of the area, Olivera was not located.
When Deputy Ault returned to his shift later that evening, he searched for, and located the stolen vehicle in Garibaldi and found Olivera sitting in the driver's seat.
When contacted and ordered out of the car, Olivera reversed the vehicle and fled, the sheriff’s office reported.
Olivera drove north on US 101 at a high rate of speed and crashed just south of Harborview Drive. Ault arrested Olivera and took him into custody.
Olivera was lodged at the Tillamook County Jail and booked on charges of robbery in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, reckless driving, reckless endangering, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude.
