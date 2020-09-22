Bay City Council adopted a Bay City Preparedness Proclamation during a council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 15. The City of Bay City declared the months of September and October 2020 as Emergency Preparedness Months.
Mayor David McCall said the proclamation was drafted before there was a fire on the outskirts of the city.
“It is extremely timely,” McCall said.
McCall read the proclamation. The month of September is National Preparedness Month each year. September and October this year are designated as Emergency Preparedness Months. The City of Bay City encourages all citizens and local businesses in the community to build a home inventory of their personal property, speak with an insurance agent to make sure they are financially prepared for a disaster and participate in the Great Shakeout on Oct. 15.
The third Thursday of October each year is the Great Shakeout. This annual event is an opportunity for communities to practice preparedness for earthquakes.
“Oregonians have witnessed and experienced natural disasters in our own community,” the proclamation stated. “Every community member can take active steps to protect their families and neighbors from natural and manmade disasters. Every family and business in Bay City is encouraged to take active steps to be financially secure after a disaster.”
The council voted unanimously to approve and adopt the proclamation.
