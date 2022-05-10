Ballots have been mailed to Tillamook County voters. Election day is May 17.
Citizens have the choice of mailing their ballot or returning it to any designated drop site. The voted ballot must be received in the county election office or designated drop site by 8 p.m. on election night. Each ballot is inspected carefully and signatures are compared to the voter registration card on record.
South County
• Cloverdale Drop Box - 34370 Hwy. 101 South 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Cloverdale, OR 97112 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m
• Pacific City Drop Box - Kiawanda Community Center 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Pacific City, OR 97135 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m.
Central County
• Tillamook County Clerk’s Office 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri.
• Tillamook County Courthouse 5/17/2021 201 Laurel Avenue 5/17/2022 Tue. 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook, OR 97141
• Tillamook County Courthouse 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours Outside: North set of stairs 5/17/2022 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. 201 Laurel Avenue Tillamook, OR 97141
• Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Tillamook, OR 97141 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m.
• Tillamook City – Library Main Branch 4/27/2022 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) 1716 3rd Street 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m. Tillamook, OR 97141
North County
• Bay City - City Hall Drop Box 5525 B Street 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Bay City, OR 97107 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m.
• Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box 107 6th Street 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Garibaldi, OR 97118 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m.
• Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box 276 Hwy. 101 South 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m.
• Manzanita -Bus Stop at 5th and Laneda 4/27/2022 to 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Manzanita, OR 97130 5/17/2022 until 8:00 p.m.
Running in the primary election for county commissioner, position 3, includes Mary Faith Bell, who holds the position now, and Graydon Hallock.
Measures include
A 2nd amendment sanctuary ordinance that would prevent Tillamook County and its employees from devoting resources or participating in the enforcement of any law or regulation that affect an individual’s right to keep and bear arms
A five-year fire levy for fire protection for Bay City that would increase the city’s local option levy to fund fire protection services
A five-year veteran’s services operating local tax option that would fund for Tillamook veteran’s services office to manage a program that makes available direct disability compensation or pension benefits to veterans, hires three full time counselors and office specialist.
Renewal of local option levy to continue countywide library services that would continue library hours, programs and services in all county libraries.
A bond that would finance the construction, equipping and furnishing of a new health care education building at Tillamook Bay Community College.
