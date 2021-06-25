* WHAT...Very hot temperatures in the upper 90s inland from the beaches. High temperatures at the beaches expected to be in the mid 80s.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST
Instructions:
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
