Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue and Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance responded to a call at 4:11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, about a cougar attack. According to Oregon State Police, Duane Stephens of Nehalem reported that a cougar had hit him on the head about 2.5 miles up Gods Valley Road.
Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue and Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance responded to the scene. Stephens was treated at the scene and was not transported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.