The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 601 North Oregon Coast and Fire Weather Zone 612 Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 664 South Washington Coast and West Willapa Hills.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20-25%.
* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST ... CENTRAL OREGON COASTAL STRIP ... SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST AND WEST WILLAPA HILLS
Instructions:
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.
