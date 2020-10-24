* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the low 20s to around 30 expected.
* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* AFFECTED AREAS: COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON ... CENTRAL COAST RANGE OF WESTERN OREGON ... CENTRAL WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... SOUTH WILLAMETTE VALLEY ... GREATER PORTLAND METRO AREA
Instructions:
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
