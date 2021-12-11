Beach hazards statement remains in effect from 6 pm pst this evening through Monday afternoon.
* WHAT...Sneaker waves possible.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From this evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the frigid ocean, which may lead to serious injury or drowning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The surf zone will be more dangerous than usual, as high-energy swells may result in powerful surf that can easily sweep people or animals off rocks and beaches and into the cold water.
