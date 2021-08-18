In order to address the influx of patients needing testing and treatment of COVID-19, Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Center is pausing elective surgeries for the remainder of the week and the week of Aug. 22. The decision to continue pausing elective surgeries will be made on a week-by-week basis until the surge of COVID-19 patients subsides, and does not affect emergent or urgent surgery cases.
Supporting this surge requires additional staff support at the Tillamook medical center, and some coastal clinic schedules may adjust temporarily. This may affect the Manzanita, and Pacific City locations temporarily. Patients who have scheduled appointments with a provider in these clinics will be notified if their appointments need to be rescheduled.
To maintain hospital and clinic capacity for patients in urgent need, it is essential for those who have COVID-19 and are not yet showing symptoms or are only mildly ill should quarantine in their homes. Only those with severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, becoming confused or especially hard to wake, persistent chest pain/pressure, or developing bluish lips/face should seek care at the emergency department.
It is also important to restate that Adventist Health Tillamook believes the evidence of getting a vaccine to be clear. Even immunized people have been shown to transmit the disease before becoming symptomatic, underscoring that mask use for everyone. All of the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and are highly recommended. Adventist Health encourages all patients and associates to get the vaccine immediately and follow recently announced statewide mask usage mandates.
