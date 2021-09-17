Citing decreased pressure on the Adventist Health Medical Center to attend to COVID-19 patients, Adventist Health Tillamook is restarting elective surgeries starting Monday, Sept. 20. Elective surgeries cover a wide range of procedures, typically scheduled in advance and are considered non-emergent or urgent for an immediate and potentially life-threatening issue requiring medical attention.
Emergent and urgent surgeries have continued throughout the most recent COVID-19 surge spanning through the most recent pause of elective surgeries beginning Aug.18, responding to a wide range of emergencies that a critical access hospital like Adventist Health Tillamook would typically respond to.
“Our role in supporting our community must always be to provide compassionate care,” said Adventist Health Tillamook president Eric Swanson. “We have been closely watching, and acting on the most recent COVID surge so that we can provide a safe environment for our patients, and provide elective surgery capacity they need as soon as we can.”
While recent numbers of patients needing COVID-19 testing have shown a decline strong enough to allow for elective surgery to return, Adventist Health Tillamook believes that the evidence of getting a vaccine is still very important to the communities they serve. All COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and readily available to protect against the Delta variant as well any new variants they may encounter in the future. Getting a vaccine, and continuing mask usage will prevent another surge so that they may provide elective surgery to patients for the foreseeable future.
