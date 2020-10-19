Missed the AAUW Tillamook Candidate Forum on Oct. 14? The podcast is available on KMUN's website.
You can listen to the podcast at https://coastradio.org/podcast/aauw-tillamook-candidate-forum-2020/
Candidates in the forum include: for State Representative District #10 – Rep. David Gomberg and Max Sherman; for State Representative District # 32- Debbie Boothe-Schmidt and Suzanne Weber; for State Senate District #5 : Melissa Cribbins and Dick Anderson; and for Tillamook County Sheriff: Gordon McCraw and Josh Brown.
