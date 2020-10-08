Nov. 3 general election important dates, dropsites.
October 2020
Oct. 13 – Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked Oct. 13, 2020 are valid)
Oct. 14 – First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open
Oct. 23 – Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine
Oct. 29 – Last day to mail ballots
November 2020
Nov. 3 – Election Day
Nov. 23 – Last day to certify election results
The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Official Tillamook County ballot deposit locations
Below you will find the drop site locations and the available days and hours, the sites will be open for you to drop off voted ballots. You have the choice of mailing your ballot or returning it to any designated drop site in the state. The voted ballot must be received in any county election office or designated drop site by 8 p.m. on election night.
Postmarks do not count. Ballots must be received inside gold colored envelopes with your signature on the outside. Each ballot is inspected carefully and signatures are compared to the voter registration card on record.
Ballot Drop Box Sites
SOUTH
Cloverdale Drop Box - 34370 Hwy. 101 South 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Cloverdale, OR 97112 until 8:00 p.m.
Pacific City Drop Box - Kiawanda Community Center 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Pacific City, OR 97135 until 8:00 p.m.
CENTRAL
Tillamook County Clerk’s Office- 10/14/2020 to 11/3 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri.
Tillamook County Courthouse 11/2/2020 to 11/3/2020 201 Laurel Avenue Tue. 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook County Courthouse- 09/18/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Outside: North set of stairs 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. 201 Laurel Avenue Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box- NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Tillamook, OR 97141 until 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook City – Library Main Branch- 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) 1716 3rd Street until 8:00 p.m. Tillamook, OR 97141
NORTH
Bay City - City Hall Drop Box- 5525 B Street 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Bay City, OR 97107 until 8:00 p.m.
Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box- 107 6th Street 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Garibaldi, OR 97118 until 8:00 p.m.
Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box- 276 Hwy. 101 South 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Rockaway Beach, OR 97136 1 until 8:00 p.m.
Manzanita - City Hall Drop Box- 543 Laneda Avenue 10/14/2020 to 11/3/2020 8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours) Manzanita, OR 97130 until 8:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.