Tillamook County Public Health Department was notified Monday, Aug. 30, of the 13th Tillamook County resident to have died from COVID-19. For the first 18 months of the pandemic, Tillamook County had five local deaths due to COVID-19. In the past week, the county more than doubled the number of COVID-19 deaths in, raising the death toll from five to 13.
Tillamook County’s 13th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
“The spread of COVID in Tillamook County has reached a critical phase. From August 18, 2021, to August 26, 2021, we had 8 new COVID deaths. That is 8 tragic deaths in 9 days. We grieve for our friends and neighbors and their families," said Marlene Putman, administrator, Tillamook County Health Department.
COVID-19 is a highly infectious illness. Local and state health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
To help control the spread of the illness, those not yet vaccinated are urged to limit travel, avoid gatherings and make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
The health department asks all county residents to be extra mindful of choices in regards to gatherings and to follow current public health guidance to slow the spread of the COVID-19:
- Follow guidance on face coverings.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Keep 6 ft. of distance from those not in your immediate household.
- Stay home if you feel ill.
