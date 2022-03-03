HWY 101 is closed near Neskowin after a suspect was stopped after a pursuit. Law enforcement is not allowing traffic to flow in either direction at this time.
According to reports at the scene, police are in a standoff situation. Stay away until official reports clear the area. More to come as information is released.
