“Your Art’s Desire: A Celebration of Art, Wine and Chocolate” will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. This event is a benefit for the Community Arts Project’s Art Literacy program in Tillamook County schools.
There will be an art sale, silent auction, student art, and live music. There will be complementary wine, beer, sparkling cider, appetizers and desserts. Artists will sell studio art with a generous donation to Community Arts Project. The theme of “Connection” will be illustrated in 12 by 12 panels and sell for $125. All proceeds from the sale of the panels will support Community Arts Project Art Literacy program.
Currently, Art Literacy programs are held at Nestucca Valley Elementary School, Cloverdale and Garibaldi Grade School, Garibaldi. Each month an age-appropriate 90-minute art education session is conducted in each classroom focusing on a famous artist or art movement. The lesson includes art history, technique, and aesthetic analysis, as well as an opportunity for each student to create their own artwork in the style of the artist or art movement presented.
More than 500 students are taught every month. The program is privately funded and sponsored by Community Arts Project, which also presents the children’s summer art program “Slug Soup.” Funding relies on special events, grants, and the generous donations of local individuals and businesses. Community Arts Project is especially grateful at this time to the many local businesses that are sponsoring the event.
The public is invited and welcome to join in this celebration. Tickets to the evening event are $30 advanced, $35 at the door. For information or to purchase tickets, contact 503-358-6143 or secure online ticket purchased at www.communityartsproject.net.
