Your Art’s Desire, a celebration of art, wine and chocolate, is set for 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Kiawanda Community Center. This annual event benefits the Community Arts Project’s Art Literacy Program.
Community Arts Project Board Chair Carol Kearns believes Your Art’s Desire has been going on for 10 years. It began as a festival at the fairgrounds and later became Your Art’s Desire.
This event showcases Oregon Coast artists with an evening gala, art show and sale. A portion of the event’s art sale goes towards supporting art literacy for over 500 students in Tillamook County.
“It provides art lessons to Garibaldi Grade School and Nestucca Valley Elementary School,” Kearns said.
Each class at the two schools receives an art class once a month.
The evening includes an exhibit and sale of local professional art, a student art display, live music, local wine, beer and sparkling cider. Appetizers will be from Pelican Brewing, The Oar House Bar & Grill and The Riverhouse Nestucca. Cookies and other desserts are made by volunteers, as well as from Roseanna’s Café.
“It is just a really special evening,” Kearns said.
Some of the silent auction items are: Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa, Tidepools Spa & Wellness, Pelican Brewing, a four-night stay at an Oceanside home, Lucky Beach Boutique, Sokol Blosser Winery, Chehalem Tasting Room, Neskowin Chamber Music concert tickets, Tillamook Association of Performing Arts, Schooner Restaurant, Five Rivers Coffee Roasters, Lincoln City Glass Center, Grateful Bread, The Riverhouse Nestucca, A Simple Balance, Acupuncture, a tea basket, date night, painting, ceramics, and metal.
Music this year is provided by Brenna Sage, a pianist.
Participating artists: Marie Allen-Koerner, Walt Amacher, Martin Anderson, Diane Archer, Mark Cavatorta, Connie Cheifetz, Sharon Cook, Thea Defeyer, Lori Dillon, Sharon Dvora, Melonie Ferguson, Tom Goodwin, Nicola Harrison, Daniel Hattenbach, Kelly Howard, Dana Hulburt, Tam Hulburt, Cathy Jones, Marta Kallstrom, Katia Kyte, Tim Moore, Kay Pendleton, Mary Ann Puls, Eric Sappington, Mike Sava, Judith Schlicting, Nanci Sheeran, John Stahl, Colin Stapp, Lynne Wintermute, Debra Wisniewski, Kay Wooldridge, Ben Soeby, and Clyde Zeller.
You can purchase tickets in advance for $30 at www.communityartsproject.net or at the door for $35.
