Young Professionals of Tillamook (YPT) will be hosting their first Annual Banquet from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at Garibaldi PortSide Bistro.
This year’s banquet will be hosted at Garibaldi PortSide Bistro’s new location at 307 Mooring Basin Drive. This will be an evening of networking, food, drinks, music, and a silent auction.
This is a ticketed event and space is limited.
One of YTP’s biggest goals is to highlight aspects that people love about living and working in Tillamook County and engage the young people of Tillamook to encourage them to stay, to build a career and life here. This group provides an outlet for social, civil, and professional development. Throughout the year, they host events that are focused on social engagement and leadership development.
