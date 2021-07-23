Tillamook County started a burn ban for debris piles and barrels July 15. To assist citizens with disposal of yard debris during this ban, Oregon Department of Forestry is continuing the yard debris voucher program funded by a Title III grant and awarded through Tillamook County.
Vouchers are available at any fire department in the county and ODF office at 5005 Third Street in Tillamook. The vouchers can be used at Tillamook, Manzanita and Pacific City Transfer Stations to dispose of your yard debris free of charge.
Acceptable yard debris items include tree limbs, leaves, yard and lawn clippings, branches, twigs, shrubs, weeds, woody debris and rose clippings.
Vouchers will be available through September.
