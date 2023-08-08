David Yamamoto

Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto announced that he will be retiring from the board in November or December of this year at the board’s meeting on August 1.

Commissioners also instituted a cap on the issuance of new short-term rental licenses in the county at 1% above the existing number in each unincorporated community and named Hangar B at the Port of Tillamook Bay an official historic landmark in Tillamook County.

