Tillamook County Commissioner David Yamamoto announced that he will be retiring from the board in November or December of this year at the board’s meeting on August 1.
Commissioners also instituted a cap on the issuance of new short-term rental licenses in the county at 1% above the existing number in each unincorporated community and named Hangar B at the Port of Tillamook Bay an official historic landmark in Tillamook County.
“It is with a great deal of apprehension yet with considerable anticipation, that I announce to you this morning, my intent to take an early retirement,” Yamamoto said. “I realize my early departure may be unexpected, but I feel it is time for me to concentrate on my personal retirement goals with my family.”
Yamamoto was first elected to the board of county commissioners in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Before serving as a commissioner Yamamoto had worked timber and long-term care insurance before spending two years as a real estate agent in Pacific City prior to his election.
Yamamoto said that he had never considered running for elected office, but that when his involvement in numerous volunteer causes led people to encourage him to run, he decided to campaign.
In his time as commissioner, Yamamoto has prided himself on his work promoting the natural-resource-based economy of Tillamook County. Yamamoto was a founding member of the Tillamook Working Lands and Waters Cooperative and has led tours of dairy, timber and fishing facilities for elected officials from around the state each year.
Yamamoto also serves as the chair of the Forest Trust Lands Advisory Committee, where he has led the push for more consideration of the economic impacts of new forestry policies on the counties that receive revenues from the state forests.
Yamamoto has promoted the county’s interests at the state, regional and national level too, travelling extensively to participate in conferences for county officials. Yamamoto is fond of saying that Tillamook County leads the way on a wide variety of policies and practices and is always eager to give credit to the county employees who make that possible.
“I have been fortunate to work with many exceptional people from across the state and nation but none compare to the amazing employees we have right here in Tillamook County,” Yamamoto said.
Letters of interest from parties interested in serving as a commissioner from Yamamoto’s retirement until the beginning of 2025 will be accepted during a three-week period in late August and early September.
The board of commissioners will then review the letters of interest in public meetings and interview candidates. Yamamoto will participate in the process with Commissioners Mary Faith Bell and Erin Skaar but will not vote on his replacement. Bell and Skaar will need to agree on the decision.
“Although I will not have a vote in the process, I look forward to sharing my opinions with the other commissioners prior to a vote,” Yamamoto said. “It is my hope that my replacement will be a strong voice for Tillamook County’s robust natural resource-based economy.”
Once his replacement has been selected, Yamamoto said that he will spend a month helping smooth that person’s transition to the role. Yamamoto told the Herald that he then plans to focus on spending time with his family and travelling in his retirement.
The board of commissioners finished the short-term rental regulation revision process at the meeting as well, approving a cap on the number of new licenses that will be available when their availability reopens on September 1.
Commissioners agreed to allow a 1% increase in the number of licenses available over the extant number of licenses before the institution of a pause on license issuance last July. They will also include in the existing number properties that were under construction when the pause was implemented and whose owners joined a waitlist for licenses in July.
The 1% increase will be applied to each individual community across the county and allow for 71 new licenses in total.
The 1% cap will serve as an interim limit while Director of Community Development Sarah Absher holds meetings in each of the communities over the next year to determine locally appropriate caps. Absher told the commissioners that she will start that process soon in the communities of Oceanside, Cape Meares and Barview/Watseco.
Commissioners also recognized Hangar B at the Port of Tillamook Bay as an official historic landmark in Tillamook County. The hangar was built in 1943, serving as a base for blimps patrolling the pacific coast from northern California to the Strait of Juan de Fuca during World War II.
Today, it is the last World War II blimp hangar that is accessible to the public, housing the Tillamook Air Museum. It also provides storage space for locals and houses a lumber mill. The hangar is over 1,000 feet long, 300 feet wide and 200 feet high, and its roof would cover 12 acres if flattened.
The resolution to proclaim the hangar a county historic landmark was brought forward by the Friends of Tillamook Air Museum, which is working to restore the hangar. Currently, the hangar’s roof needs extensive repairs, estimated to cost around $2 million.
Friends of Tillamook Air Museum are focused on addressing that project through a campaign to save Hangar B, with a fundraising event on the August 19, celebrating the Hangar’s 80th birthday.
