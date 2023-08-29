Wyden at creamery

Senator Rony Wyden (sixth from left) poses for a photo with local dairymen, creamery workers, truck drivers and others during his visit to the Tillamook Creamery on August 8. 

 Will Chappell

Senator Ron Wyden attended a lunch meeting at the Tillamook County Creamery on August 8, before touring a local dairy farm, as part of his Oregon Bounty Tour.

At the creamery, Wyden sat down with Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) board members who own dairy farms, trucking company representatives, and creamery staff to discuss how he could help to promote agriculture in Oregon.

