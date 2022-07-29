Jeff Merkley
Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today welcomed approval by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) of Oregon’s rules and regulations for a state meat inspection program that meets USDA standards.

The USDA approval follows a letter from Wyden and Merkley to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, as well as months of follow-up and discussion, pressing for a review of the state meat inspection program. The Oregon senators noted in their letter that large meat packing facilities have been hurt by the pandemic and left unable to process livestock, putting Oregon farmers and ranchers at risk of losing their businesses, and families unable to have access to affordable food.

