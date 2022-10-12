U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced that three Oregon tribal organizations will receive a combined more than $1.6 million from the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to continue to provide victim and intervention services after sexual violence on tribal land.

“Addressing the atrocity of sexual violence on tribal land couldn’t be more urgent,” Wyden said. “I am gratified to see tribal governments getting more resources to build even stronger services to victims of sexual violence, especially reaffirming tribal criminal jurisdiction over non-Indian perpetrators. Native Americans are experiencing sexual assault at twice the rate of any other racial group. More needs to be done at every level to prevent such violence, and I will not stop fighting so that victims can get the support and protection they deserve as they heal and seek accountability for their attackers.”

