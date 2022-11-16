In their weekly board briefing last Wednesday, the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners heard updates on affordable housing and tourism grants handed out by the county.
Director of Community Development Sarah Absher and Housing Coordinator Thomas Fiorelli told the board about the more than $710,000 that the housing commission is recommending the board award for workforce and affordable housing over the coming months.
The housing commission has identified six different projects across the county that they believe deserve those funds, which the county has already allocated for the purpose.
When completed the proposed developments would add 87 units to of below market rate housing to the Tillamook County supply.
To qualify for the grants, developers must commit to offering housing at an affordable or market rate for at least a decade. On average, the developers have committed to keeping those units as market rate or affordable housing for more than twenty years.
The proposed developments are spread across the county, with two located in Bay City and one each in Nehalem, Wheeler, Tillamook and Pacific City.
The housing commission is recommending the largest award of $350,000 go to a 23-unit development in Pacific City, proposed by Kingfisher LLC.
Fiorelli said that all the proposed projects had Tillamook County locals involved in their construction teams.
The commissioners were enthusiastic about the proposed projects and signaled their intention to approve the grant funding.
Applications for the grants will come before the board over the next several months for approval.
Nan Devlin, Director of the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association, also gave the commissioners an update on tourism grants that were awardeed last year.
The commissioners approved 15 grants for $890,000 for 2022 to help promote tourism in the county, with those grants being managed by the TCVA.
Devlin told the board that rising construction material costs were proving a hardship for grant recipients.
So far, only two of the projects have been completed, leaving more than $700,000 still to be spent.
Several project managers had asked Devlin if the board would be able to approve more funding to account for inflated costs.
Commissioner Erin Skaar told Devlin that the commissioners could not but that projects were eligible to apply for additional funding in a new application.
Dan Haag of the TCVA also gave a brief update on a facilities report that he has been working on for the county.
He is investigating new trails, toilets, trash receptacles or other infrastructure that the county needs to support tourism.
He said that increasing signage, adding a toilet year-round at Tierra del Mar and upgrading the road crossing at Neskowin were priorities he will identify in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.