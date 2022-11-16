Proposed developments

A map of the proposed developments in the county along with how many years developers would commit to maintaining them as workforce or affordable housing.

In their weekly board briefing last Wednesday, the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners heard updates on affordable housing and tourism grants handed out by the county.

Director of Community Development Sarah Absher and Housing Coordinator Thomas Fiorelli told the board about the more than $710,000 that the housing commission is recommending the board award for workforce and affordable housing over the coming months.

