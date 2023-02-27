snowy road
Oregon Department of Transportation

As winter storm systems continue to roll through Oregon, we want to remind everyone to be prepared for what they may encounter over mountain passes in the coming days. Many higher elevations across the state are expecting heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.

Preparation is your best bet to safely navigate traveling, and your first step should be checking weather forecasts for your route. Tripcheck.com has current road conditions and shows weather forecasts, chain restrictions, live camera views and highway delays and closures. Consider if public transportation like buses or trains could be an option, or if your trip can wait until the storms have passed. Sometimes the safest choice is not to travel at all.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted: