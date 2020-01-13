There will be additional snow accumulations of two to five inches on the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. Plan on snow-covered roads, including Highways 6 and 26.
Snow levels will range from 500 feet north to 1500 feet south. Affected areas are the Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon.
Instructions:
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
