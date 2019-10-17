Friends of Cape Falcon and partners present the following events for Winter 2019 and 2020: Friends of Haystack Rock Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, at Cannon Beach Library; and Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Lecture Series Life on the Rocks: Oregon’s Rocky Shore Habitats at 7 p.m., Dec. 12, at Pine Grove Community House.
Come learn about the importance of rocky shore ecosystems, unique habitat adaptations of the organisms that live there, and historical protections for these areas. You will also learn about Oregon’s current process to update the state’s special rocky habitat designations, during which the public will have the opportunity to make proposals and recommendations for special management areas, like the marine garden at Haystack Rock. Charlie Plybon is Oregon policy manager for Surfrider Foundation and Chair of the working group responsible for drafting the update.
The Necanicum Watershed Council will host an Oregon’s Black Oystercatchers event at 6 p.m., Feb. 19, in Seaside. The Black Oystercatcher is a conspicuous and charismatic shorebird of the Oregon coast. Because of their small global population size, low reproductive rate, and reliance on rocky intertidal habitats, they are considered a “species of high conservation concern” and act as an indicator of intertidal ecosystem health.
