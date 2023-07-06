Willet Apartments

The Willet Apartment complex celebrated its grand opening on June 29, offering an open house and reception to celebrate the completion of the affordable housing units in Tillamook.

Tenants will begin moving into the 46 new units beginning on July 5, and a representative from Key Property Services, which will be managing the complex said that there is already a waiting list of more than 100 people.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Fourth of July tradition?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite Fourth of July tradition?

You voted: