The Willet Apartment complex celebrated its grand opening on June 29, offering an open house and reception to celebrate the completion of the affordable housing units in Tillamook.
Tenants will begin moving into the 46 new units beginning on July 5, and a representative from Key Property Services, which will be managing the complex said that there is already a waiting list of more than 100 people.
Rent prices for the new one- and two-bedroom units will be affordable for residents making 60% of the area’s median income and only available to those residents. This will equate to rent prices around $800 for a one-bedroom unit and $950 for a two-bedroom unit at opening. The development is located on a previously vacant property between Fourth and Fifth Streets along Nestucca Avenue.
The development was jointly developed by Home First Development Partners and Green Light Development, both located in Portland. Pooling their collected experiences, the two companies began working to develop affordable housing complexes across Oregon, of which the Willet Apartments are the first.
Planning for the apartments began in late 2020, and planning and permitting, and securing financing took place in 2021 before groundbreaking in July 2022. The project was built using a combination of financing from private lenders and through income tax grants from the Oregon Housing Development Program.
According to Mark Desbrow of Green Light Development and Ben Pray from Home First, the two firms are in the process of building seven additional affordable apartment complexes across Oregon. When all of those are open within the next two years, they will offer 680 units of below market-rate housing, with the next developments set to open this fall in Portland and Molalla.
“We’re eager to add more affordable housing whenever possible,” Pray said at the opening.
The apartments have modern finishes, with bright interiors, and are designed to look and feel like market-rate competitors. The complex has an 810-square-foot clubhouse, featuring a lounge for residents, property manager’s office and laundry facilities.
Residents must pass a background check and prove that they meet income qualifications before signing a one-year, renewable lease. According to the representative from Key Property, as of the grand opening, not all units were assigned, but having received well over 100 applications he expected any applicants applying now would have to wait for future openings.
The complex will also have five units dedicated to residents referred by the Tillamook Family Counseling Center who are dealing with mental health or addiction issues or both. Further units will be set aside for clients of Community Action Resource Enterprises of Tillamook, which servess homeless and housing insecure residents in the county.
Neighboring residents have expressed concerns about the parking impact of the complex, which has only 36 parking spaces for the 46 units. The Key Property representative said that in his company’s experience, affordable housing developments had a lower car to unit ratio, but that they would be monitoring the situation, stressing that they aimed to be good neighbors.
Desbrow and Pray thanked the City of Tillamook and its building department which they said had been prompt, fair and reasonable in the application and inspections processes. “The City of Tillamook has been great to work with,” Pray said.
The pair also said that they would be interested in developing more units in Tillamook County in the future and potentially taking advantage of the county’s multi-family housing unit grant.
