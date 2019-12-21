Wild Grocery & Café hosts a one night only performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. Riverbend Players will perform a live radio play adapted by Joe Landry. Wild Grocery and Café is located at 298 Laneda Ave in Manzanita.
You can purchase tickets at Wild Grocery & Café in advance or during the night of the performance for $10.
Tom Cocklin is directing this live radio play. This performance is sponsored by Wild Grocery & Café.
There are limited tickets available. Call 503-368-5316 or come by Wild Grocery & Café for tickets.
