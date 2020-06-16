Cody Kirkendall, from Pacific City, has received Provost’s Honor Roll status for the Spring 2020 semester at Whitworth University. To be named on the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
