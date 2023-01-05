Wheeler’s city government was constrained in 2022 by a budget limited by costly ongoing litigation before the land use board of appeals.
City Manager Mary Johnson said that despite a still-unsettled case, she is optimistic that 2023 will see the city able to move forward on much needed projects.
“Unfortunately, 2022 has been a bit of a rough year for Wheeler,” Johnson said in December.
The ongoing litigation stems from development proposals for a piece of waterfront property in downtown Wheeler.
Separate applications for a hotel and restaurant, and a fish processing plant were both rejected by the city council in 2019, leading the applicant to appeal those decisions to LUBA.
In a lengthy saga, the hotel and restaurant application was returned to the city seven times before the board finally upheld the denial in 2022.
The application for the fish processing plant is still in front of LUBA on its third appeal.
Johnson said that the city had put $85,000 aside to cover those legal fees in 2022.
“That’s a huge amount for our budget,” Johnson said.
This constrained the city’s ability to undertake major projects throughout the year.
Public Works completed installation of new water meters in town that have cut down on their time reading meters and alert customers to leaks sooner, but otherwise the city mostly focused on day-to-day operations.
Johnson hopes that 2023 will be a more productive year for the city, as several projects need to go ahead.
The biggest of these is the Gervais Creek stormwater mitigation project, which will improve water flow under downtown to lower the risk of flooding.
Civil West has completed the engineering designs for the project and is helping the city move forward with grant applications for the $8 million project.
There are two potential funding sources, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management’s hazard mitigation grant, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s building resilient infrastructure grant, with the former offering more favorable terms to the city.
Johnson said that upgrading drinking water lines in the Wheeler Heights neighborhood is also a priority. The city will be applying to Business Oregon’s safe water revolving loan fund next year for money to move forward with that work.
Elected officials will be beging the final adoption process for a new transportation system plan (TSP) for Wheeler starting in January.
The new TSP has been under development in coordination with Nehalem and Manzanita and will comprehensively address the transportation needs of the three cities.
The city council will also be starting work on a new vision plan in 2023, with outside consultants currently under consideration.
“It’s really important to me that everyone is heard, and we don’t just have a few people making decisions for the entire community,” Johnson said of her hope for public involvement in the new plan’s development.
She said that it is important for the city’s government to have a roadmap for where its citizens want to go moving forward so that it can craft policies to achieve those goals.
