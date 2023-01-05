Wheeler Town Hall

Wheeler’s city government was constrained in 2022 by a budget limited by costly ongoing litigation before the land use board of appeals.

City Manager Mary Johnson said that despite a still-unsettled case, she is optimistic that 2023 will see the city able to move forward on much needed projects.

