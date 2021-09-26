Wheeler City Council agreed in a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21, to add the city’s volunteers to the workers compensation policy.
In the past, the city’s insurance carrier has provided the city’s worker compensation insurance. They discontinued this line of insurance earlier this year and are now acting as broker for SAIF and providing the same coverage.
During the meeting, Council President Jim King said the only volunteers currently covered by the workers compensation policy are the council and mayor. The proposal is to cover all volunteers in Wheeler equally.
“Emergency volunteers especially are the ones that deserve special treatment and deserve that coverage,” King said.
Cost for emergency response volunteers would be $2.62 per $100 of payroll. Since they are volunteers, they are unpaid, so the payroll is based on Oregon’s minimum wage of $12.
“The number of hours based on $5,000 of coverage is 416 hours,” King said.
Based on these hours, the annual cost would be $9.50 for volunteers and elected officials and $131 for emergency response members.
All volunteers are covered by the city’s liability insurance if they are signed up and approved as volunteers. If while performing volunteer duties, the volunteer injures someone else or damages their property, the insurance would defend the city, and pay a claim, if there is negligence on the volunteer’s part.
King said the liability protects the city but not the volunteer if they are injured. Once the city agrees for coverage, the insurance will give $5,000 assumed coverage.
King said Manzanita covers their emergency volunteers and Nehalem recently agreed to cover theirs. King proposed to include all volunteers as long as they are signed up and approved by the city.
“I think we need a little bit more information about the true costs of providing this for all our volunteers, what the ramifications are,” Councilor Mike Glowa said. “I just think it’s premature to do this tonight, to approve it.”
King said the councilors have the information about the cost. Each volunteer has to report when the start and stop, which is the responsibility of the lead of the volunteer team.
“Each volunteer reports the time to the team leader,” King said. “In the case of the emergency response volunteers, it doesn't matter what they’re doing, whether a meeting or responding to an emergency, workers compensation companies charge the same.”
The city has all the documents showing all the hours, King added. The insurance company performs a yearly audit on the workers compensation, King.
“One time a year, we do paperwork,” King said.
The council approved to add all volunteers to the workers compensation policy.
