Wheeler Town Hall

Wheeler Mayor Doug Honeycutt stepped down from that position in late June and announced his complete resignation from public service on Saturday July 15. Council President Clif Kemp has assumed the mayoralty and there is an open seat on the city council for which applications are now being accepted.

The council also announced the hiring of Pax Broeder as city manager at their meeting on July 18, filling a vacancy left by the recent departure of Mary Johnson.

