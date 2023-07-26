Wheeler Mayor Doug Honeycutt stepped down from that position in late June and announced his complete resignation from public service on Saturday July 15. Council President Clif Kemp has assumed the mayoralty and there is an open seat on the city council for which applications are now being accepted.
The council also announced the hiring of Pax Broeder as city manager at their meeting on July 18, filling a vacancy left by the recent departure of Mary Johnson.
“I thought he would be the appropriate person for this transition period,” Kemp said of Broeder. “He works really well with people and has a good staff in place here right now.”
Broeder assumes the city manager position after most recently serving as Wheeler’s postmaster.
Honeycutt’s resignation as mayor in late June was initially followed by a transition to council before he announced his resignation from that position on July 15. In a message to the Herald, Honeycutt said that he had decided to step down to attend to personal affairs and gave a strong endorsement to his successor.
“I have continued faith that Clif will move Wheeler forward in the correct direction,” Honeycutt wrote. “I feel we are lucky to have him in our community, have him as mayor and I have enjoyed his professionalism while working with him. He will be successful.”
“It has been a pleasure serving the Wheeler community and its citizens,” Honeycutt added.
Applications to fill the council seat left vacant by Honeycutt’s departure are being accepted by the city until August 13. The council will interview applicants at their meeting on August 15, and plan to appoint a new member at that meeting.
In his first meeting as mayor, Kemp updated the public on the ongoing legal contest between the city and developers wishing to build in downtown Wheeler. The developers’ application has gone through several cycles of appeal and remand before the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals and is once again before the city for consideration.
Two plans have been submitted for the waterfront parcel in downtown Wheeler, with the initial being for a hotel and restaurant and the latter for a smaller hotel attached to a fish processing facility. Both proposals meet the zoning requirements for the property but have been repeatedly rejected by the city’s planning commission and council for incomplete designs and materials being proposed for use in the project that do not meet with the city’s code.
Kemp announced at the council meeting that the city has agreed to a mediation session with the developers that will take place on August 25, at the Stole Reeves offices in Portland. The arbitration will be overseen by a judge and involve lawyers for the developers and those for the city and its insurance carrier.
The mediation will be nonbinding, but Kemp said that he wants to work with the developers to approve a project for the property and is optimistic about the mediation.
The council was also updated on work that will be done to the gangway for the public dock, which was damaged in storms last winter. The gangway will be removed in November and transported to Seaside, where the repairs will take about a month.
The council also announced the implementation of new fees to use the city’s boat ramp that will go into effect on August 1. The fee for ramp usage will be $10, with an annual pass available for $265, which will also include a business license from the city for tour operators and free parking near the ramp. Wheeler residents will be exempt from the fee.
