In response to the Phase I reopening of Tillamook County, the City of Wheeler announced Monday, May 18, the following reopening steps: Wheeler’s boat ramp and Waterfront Park are now open Monday through Friday, every week. A porta potty will be provided at the park to protect the health of users.
If reopening Waterfront Park goes smoothly, the city will reopen Upper Park.
City hall will reopen Monday, June 1. The public is encouraged to schedule an appointment with staff or call ahead, to assure appropriate distancing. Staff can provide non-latex gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.
Per the Governor’s orders, shops and services reopened on May 15. They are expected to accommodate six-foot distancing between patrons and use personal protective equipment, per state standards.
Businesses can also obtain pavement clings, window clings and posters to support safe distancing, from the Manzanita Visitors Center.
Staff and council will continually evaluate Wheeler’s reopening, take public input and respond to state health indicators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.