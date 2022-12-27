Sperm Whales

A sperm whale along the Oregon Coast.

 Courtesy from OSU

Whale Watch Week is set to open tomorrow, Dec. 28, despite a blustery Whale Watch eve that brought downed trees, power outages and high water to the Oregon Coast.

The high winds and water that buffeted the coast today are expected to subside by tonight or early Wednesday morning. Only one of the 17 Whale Watch sites, Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint, was closed. It is expected to reopen in time to participate. 

Whale Watching

The annual event attracts many alongside the shoreline hoping to capture a good view of the migration.
