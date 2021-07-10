Adventist Health Tillamook is happy to announce that its Faith in Action – Wellspring Respite Day Center is reopening on Tuesday, July 13. Operated as a program of the medical center’s Faith in Action department, Wellspring adult respite day center provides companionship and loving care by a licensed nurse and volunteers to guests while allowing a valuable “day away” for their family caregivers.
Held on Tuesdays in the fellowship hall of the Seventh-day Adventist Church located at 2610 First St. in Tillamook from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this senior-friendly community service program includes activities of simple games, easy chair exercises, fun crafts, music sing-a-longs, and more. A nutritious lunch and snacks are provided. Trained volunteers provide individual assistance and encouragement in a family-like atmosphere for a nominal per day fee of $30, financial assistance is available if needed.
A past family caregiver shared, “Many, many thanks for the help you gave us.
Sue came home calmer after her day at Wellspring, and I, in turn, had some rest and relief. You are doing a service to ones who need it most.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, isolation and lack of social stimulation have been identified as detrimental to the mental health of seniors. Family caregivers have endured the unrelieved 24/7 burden of caring for loved ones who need constant observation and assistance. Re-opening Wellspring with several safety precautions being put in place, including vaccination of all participants, offers healing and hope to both caregivers and care receivers.
Mollie Reding, volunteer supervisor states, “At Wellspring, we become like a family and we have so much fun interacting with our guests and seeing glimpses of their lives through the songs they enjoy and the memories they share from yesteryear. I would encourage anyone who might be interested to give us a call and schedule a time to come see for yourself what a blessing Wellspring could be for your loved one.”
Pre-registration for this program is required. For more information about Wellspring, to register a guest, or to donate to this valued community program please contact Mollie Reding at 503-815-2272.
