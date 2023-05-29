State Senator Suzanne Weber has been participating in a protracted walkout from the ongoing legislative session in Salem along with Republican and Independent colleagues. The group are objecting to the illegibility of bill summaries, House Bill 2002, which aimed to protect reproductive rights and gender affirming care in the state, and what Weber characterizes as a larger muffling of Republican voices.
Even as the group pledges to return to address budget bills before the end of the session in June, many, including Weber have accrued more than 10 absences, which would disqualify them from running for reelection under Measure 113. But Republicans claim that the measure is invalid and have promised to challenge it in court, going so far as to start a political action committee to fundraise around the issue.
“I put a lot of thought into it and I believe that what I’m doing is right,” Weber said. “I believe that what I’m doing is constitutional and I guess I laid it all on the line, didn’t I?”
According to Weber, the main catalyst for the walkout was the discovery by a Republican staffer of a 1979 law that requires summaries of proposed bills to be written at an eighth-grade reading level.
Weber says that this resonated with her as she has had experiences with constituents who were unable to determine proposed bills’ purposes. “A lot of bills are written in legalese,” Weber said. “There’s a lot of numbers referring to other laws, other bills, other situations, and if you don’t have that right at your fingertips you don’t really understand what all the bill is doing or not doing.”
These concerns over comprehensibility were exacerbated when HB 2002 came before the senate. The summary of the bill, which would expand protections for abortions and gender affirming care, was written at a college level, according to Weber.
Weber and Republicans also felt that the bill covered too broad a variety of topics. It had “a lot of things that need to be taken separately analyzed, given their own ability to speak to the people and find out what they want, need or like,” Weber said.
The frustrations over HB 2002 and the bill summary issue combined with what Weber described the ongoing “disheartening” effect of having little voice in the legislative process.
“The Republicans had an agenda that they felt was really bipartisan when we started this session,” Weber said. “We had the pledge of working in a bipartisan way from both sides but we found that our agenda was completely sacked.”
These factors led the Republicans to begin their walkout in early May, and while talks are ongoing with Democrats, there is no end in sight. Republicans have pledged that they will return to pass a budget and “bipartisan” bills before the session ends on June 25.
Republican Senators have been going to the capital to attend committee meetings and handle other business, after a promise from Governor Tina Kotek not to use the state police to compel them to attend floor sessions.
“We are continuing to work, we are continuing to attend our committee meetings, we are continuing to meet with constituents and we’re working every single day,” Weber said. “The only thing we are not doing is we are not going to the floor to vote on bills that are going to be coming forward.”
Weber is joined in the walkout by ten other Republican senators and two Independents, leaving the 30-member body three short of its two thirds quorum requirement to hold floor sessions. Walkouts have become a regular tactic for Oregon’s Republican senators in recent years, with similar showdowns occurring in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In last year’s November election, Oregon voters passed Measure 113, which disqualified legislators from running for office if they accrued ten unexcused absences. Weber passed that mark on May 18.
Senate Republicans have vowed to challenge Measure 113 in the courts on constitutional grounds, a promise that Weber repeated. She said that she was not personally involved in the legal challenges or the fundraising that has sprung up around them, but that she understood the challenges would be to the constitutionality of the measure as well as the way it was written.
Weber acknowledged that if the measure is upheld in courts, she will be unable to run again but said that she would continue to serve her constituents for the rest of the term either way.
“I do have three more years left in my term,” Weber said, “and I’m looking forward to being able to serve my community in that capacity.”
When asked about the implications of the walkout when it came to stymieing legislators that represent a majority of Oregonians, Weber again pointed to the importance of the minority’s voice being heard.
“It is a democracy that you have the majority wins but the minority has good, viable concepts that also need to be addressed,” Weber said.
