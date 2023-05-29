photo 9, suzanne weber.png

Suzanne Weber “Let's keep bringing our common sense to Salem”

State Senator Suzanne Weber has been participating in a protracted walkout from the ongoing legislative session in Salem along with Republican and Independent colleagues. The group are objecting to the illegibility of bill summaries, House Bill 2002, which aimed to protect reproductive rights and gender affirming care in the state, and what Weber characterizes as a larger muffling of Republican voices.

Even as the group pledges to return to address budget bills before the end of the session in June, many, including Weber have accrued more than 10 absences, which would disqualify them from running for reelection under Measure 113. But Republicans claim that the measure is invalid and have promised to challenge it in court, going so far as to start a political action committee to fundraise around the issue.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.