State Senator Suzanne Weber and four of her republican colleagues filed a petition in Oregon’s Court of Appeals on August 25, challenging Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade’s exclusion of their candidacy in their next elections under Measure 113.
Passed by a more than two-thirds majority of Oregon voters last year, Measure 113 sought to disqualify legislators who accrued ten unexcused absences in a session from serving in subsequent terms. Weber, ten other Republican senators and two independents walked out of this year’s legislative session in May, with Weber missing her tenth meeting on May 18.
"In my conversations with so many constituents during and after session this year, I've had numerous people tell me that had they known what Measure 113 really did, they never would have supported it,” Weber wrote in a statement to the Herald. “The measure was poorly and unclearly written and presented to the public in simplistic and misleading terms. Should the courts find it unconstitutional, which I believe they likely will, Oregonians will be able to have an honest debate over clearly written legislation. I think we owe them at least that."
Weber was joined in the petition to the court of appeals by four other Republican senators: Minority Leader Tim Knopp of Bend, Daniel Bonham of The Dalles, Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls and Lynn Findley, who represents a district in eastern Oregon.
In the filing, the group challenges their disqualification from running for reelection citing the verbiage of Measure 113 that states that legislators will be disqualified from serving in the “term following the election after the member’s current term is complete.”
The group contends that the plain language of the law does not exclude them from serving in the next session, as the election for that session will occur before the conclusion of the current session. Weber’s current term does not end until January 15, 2027, while the election for her seat will be held in November 2026.
During the walkout, which was precipitated by concerns over legislation regulating abortion and gender affirming care and concerns over bill summary comprehensibility, Weber said that she was participating out of a sense of conviction despite the risk of future disqualification. “I put a lot of thought into it and I believe that what I’m doing is right, I believe that what I’m doing is constitutional and I guess I laid it all on the line,” Weber mused.
The walkout ended on June 15, after Republican senators secured concessions from Democratic colleagues.
