Oregon's Capitol Building

State Senator Suzanne Weber and four of her republican colleagues filed a petition in Oregon’s Court of Appeals on August 25, challenging Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade’s exclusion of their candidacy in their next elections under Measure 113.

Passed by a more than two-thirds majority of Oregon voters last year, Measure 113 sought to disqualify legislators who accrued ten unexcused absences in a session from serving in subsequent terms. Weber, ten other Republican senators and two independents walked out of this year’s legislative session in May, with Weber missing her tenth meeting on May 18.

