Lookout Creek Watershed

Lookout Creek - A waterway in the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest.

 photo by Theresa Hogue, OSU News and Research Communications

North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection held a meeting to organize volunteers to collect signatures on a petition to stop clearcutting and pesticide spraying in watersheds on the north coast on May 31.

Volunteers will be gathering signatures up and down the coast all summer and the group’s leadership hopes that the petition will increase public and legislative awareness of issues facing watersheds.

