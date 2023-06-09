North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection held a meeting to organize volunteers to collect signatures on a petition to stop clearcutting and pesticide spraying in watersheds on the north coast on May 31.
Volunteers will be gathering signatures up and down the coast all summer and the group’s leadership hopes that the petition will increase public and legislative awareness of issues facing watersheds.
Nancy Webster, of Rockaway Beach, said that she had been involved in founding the group more than a decade ago after a pair of loggers warned her that pesticides, they were spraying were contaminating Jetty Creek, her water source. Webster started Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection at that point and began trying to spread awareness of the issue and to get state officials to take steps to address the problem.
After more than a decade of pursuing that tactic without major success, earlier this year Webster said the group had decided to change their approach.
They decided to start a petition that calls for an end to logging and pesticide use in watersheds on the north coast, which they hope will help them to gauge public interest and awareness of the issue. They did a soft launch of the petition in April and it had already garnered more than 200 signatures by the end of May.
The group plans to send pairs or small groups of volunteers to various farmers’ markets and popular outdoor recreation sites across Tillamook County this summer to collect signatures this summer.
