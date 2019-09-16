North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (NCCWP) will present “Look up! It’s A Watershed Moment!” at the North County Recreation District (NCRD) building in Nehalem on Saturday, Sep. 28 from noon to 9 p.m.
Highlights of the day’s events are a new movie by Shane Anderson and an important announcement by keynote speaker Ralph Bloemers of the Crag Law Center. Starting at noon, workshops will include “Exploring Regenerative Forestry” with Peter Hayes, owner of Hyla Woods, a family-owned restoration forestry business; “Old Growth and Water” presented by Chandra LeGue, author of “Oregon’s Ancient Forests: A Hiking Guide”; children’s watershed activities for grades 5-8; a panel including fishing guide Bob Rees will discuss multiple factors putting fish at risk, including current forestry and farming practices, climate change, and what we can do to ensure they survive; and “Fixing Oregon’s Logging Laws” by Jason Gonzales of Oregon Wild.
At 5 p.m., soup, bread, and drinks will be provided, followed at 6 p.m. with an evening program in the NCRD Theater. Forest Fairies will flutter in to start things off will a welcome and thanks, followed immediately by the keynote address by Ralph Bloemers, discussing the effects of industrial logging on watersheds, what best science says, what current laws and regulations in Oregon are concerning logging, as well as how money and politics influence forestry management practices and publicly available information.
Bloemers is expected to make an important announcement about a statewide effort to modernize and update forest laws to protect water supplies and community health. He is an attorney with over twenty years of legal experience. As the senior staff attorney at the Crag Law Center in Portland, he has been working to protect and sustain the Pacific Northwest’s natural environmental legacy by dealing with forest and water law policy, as well as through advocacy.
A brief comedy routine by Stumpy will lead into Shane Anderson’s film, “Run Wild, Run Free.”
