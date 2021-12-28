Oregon will soon receive $92,079,000 in federal funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The funding is to strengthen drinking and wastewater systems and replace dangerous lead service lines and pipes, according to Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. The funding is the first round of a five-year investment authorized by the new law.
“Access to safe and reliable drinking water is critical for our communities to stay healthy and thrive,” Bonamici said. “Lead and contaminants pose serious health threats to Oregonians. As a mom and a policymaker, I’m especially concerned about making sure our kids can drink clean water at home and at school. This federal investment of $92 million will provide clean safe drinking water to hundreds of thousands of Oregonians. That’s what it means to build back better.”
Bonamici said the bipartisan infrastructure law includes $50 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency to improve water systems, which is the largest single investment in water in the nation’s history.
Over the next five years, $15 billion nationally will go toward replacing lead pipes and service lines across the country, with a special focus on advancing equity and justice for under-resourced communities, according to Bonamici.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.