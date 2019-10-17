Now in its fifth season of bringing powerful, thought-provoking cinema to small towns and rural communities all over North America, Wandering Reel Traveling Film Festival (WRTFF) is back in Manzanita for another line-up of award winning short films from around the world.
For the fifth straight year, Hoffman Center for the Arts hosts this year’s festival. The program showing is called 'The Nonconformist' and features seven short stories that examine some of the unconventional norms that permeate the diverse beauty of modern life. The festival is Friday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by Q&A discussion with festival director, Michael Harrington. Tickets are $5 at the door. Hoffman Center is located at 594 Laneda Ave, Manzanita, OR, 97130.
Wandering Reel is a traveling short film festival with a focus on bringing meaningful films to communities with limited or no access to compassionate, thought-provoking cinema. WRTFF strives to engage its audience in deeper conversation about the role of cinema, and how films can relate to community, conscious living, and contribute to making the world a stronger and more unified place.
This year, the festival features 26 short films divided into four different themed programs that explore some of the most important topics of our time, including: corporate greed, the climate crisis, the refugee crisis, immigration, and how we interpret and reinterpret history in the modern age, as well as more everyday life happenings in youth culture, our relationships, love, gender and more. Each film is chosen based on its merit of telling a powerful story, then programmed with films that, together, are an integral part of a larger story, represented in the theme of the program.
For the second year in a row, the festival proudly features a line-up of films feature a majority of female filmmakers, a sign that, according to festival director, Michael Harrington, "short films are once again ahead of the pack and paving the way for innovation and true gender equality in the film industry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.